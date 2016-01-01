Dr. Margaret Fadanelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fadanelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Fadanelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Fadanelli, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grosse Pointe, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Warsaw Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 22201 Moross Rd Ste 252, Grosse Pointe, MI 48236 Directions (313) 343-4411
2
St. John Hospital and Medical Center22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (586) 267-0200
3
St John Center for Internal Medicine19251 Mack Ave Ste 333, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236 Directions (313) 343-7280
4
Cornerstone Endocrinology20229 E 9 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 267-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Margaret Fadanelli, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1992790588
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Warsaw Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fadanelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fadanelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fadanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fadanelli has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fadanelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fadanelli speaks Polish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fadanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fadanelli.
