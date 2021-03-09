See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Greenfield, MA
Dr. Margaret Ferry, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Margaret Ferry, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenfield, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine|Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Baystate Medical Center, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

Dr. Ferry works at Margaret A. Ferry, M.D., P.C. in Greenfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Margaret A Ferry MD PC
    33 Riddell St Ste 8, Greenfield, MA 01301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 773-7400
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 1:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center
  • Baystate Medical Center
  • Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
  • Cooley Dickinson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Night Sweats Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    Mar 09, 2021
    I have to agree that you will find that she always runs late on in office appointments. However it is due to the fact that she listens to you and is very thorough. I disagree with the person who said she doesn’t do lab work. I have been her patient for over 20 years and she orders them regularly for me. She will take the time to explain things to you when you have questions and don’t understand things. She is extremely knowledgeable, helpful and always treats me with respect and a warm pleasing attitude. As someone else said, she is worth the wait. It might be you that needs that extra time on your visit.
    Donna in Greenfield — Mar 09, 2021
    About Dr. Margaret Ferry, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457454894
    Education & Certifications

    • Baystate Medical Center
    • Boston Medical Center
    • Drexel University College of Medicine|Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
