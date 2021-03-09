Dr. Margaret Ferry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Ferry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Margaret Ferry, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenfield, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine|Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Baystate Medical Center, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
Margaret A Ferry MD PC33 Riddell St Ste 8, Greenfield, MA 01301 Directions (413) 773-7400Monday7:30am - 3:30pmTuesday7:30am - 3:30pmWednesday7:30am - 3:30pmThursday7:30am - 3:30pmFriday7:30am - 1:30pm
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have to agree that you will find that she always runs late on in office appointments. However it is due to the fact that she listens to you and is very thorough. I disagree with the person who said she doesn’t do lab work. I have been her patient for over 20 years and she orders them regularly for me. She will take the time to explain things to you when you have questions and don’t understand things. She is extremely knowledgeable, helpful and always treats me with respect and a warm pleasing attitude. As someone else said, she is worth the wait. It might be you that needs that extra time on your visit.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1457454894
- Baystate Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine|Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
