Overview

Dr. Margaret Ferry, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenfield, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine|Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Baystate Medical Center, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Cooley Dickinson Hospital.



Dr. Ferry works at Margaret A. Ferry, M.D., P.C. in Greenfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.