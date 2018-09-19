Dr. Fitch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Fitch, MD
Dr. Margaret Fitch, MD is a Dermatologist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Professional Pathology Associates1520 Two Notch Rd Se, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (803) 670-8099
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Dr Fitch has removed over 30 basil and squamous cells since I became her patient in the mid 1990's. She diagnosed melanoma on my face last year and referred me to another physician because of the location. I was told by that physician's staff that I had to wait 28 days before they could schedule the cancer's removal. I informed Dr. Fitch of the delay and she had me in her office that day and removed the cancer. She and her staff have always been professional and courteous to me and my family.
About Dr. Margaret Fitch, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Dermatology
Dr. Fitch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitch has seen patients for Excision of Skin Cancer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitch.
