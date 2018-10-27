See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Naples, FL
Dr. Margaret Forszpaniak, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Overview of Dr. Margaret Forszpaniak, DO

Dr. Margaret Forszpaniak, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. 

Dr. Forszpaniak works at Brent R. Lovett, MD in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Forszpaniak's Office Locations

    Brent R. Lovett, MD
    846 Anchor Rode Dr, Naples, FL 34103 (239) 300-4244

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    This doctor probably saved my life. I have never had a psychiatrist help me so much or take time to listen and understand me. Instead of interjecting only what has been taught in school or residency, she listens to you and responds as if she’s talking to a person. She is professional yet warm. I had tried 30+ meds and therapy before seeing her but she helped me heaps by actually coming to a correct diagnosis WITH me. She is the cream of the crop!!! Go to her!
    Marine Student in Naples, FL — Oct 27, 2018
    About Dr. Margaret Forszpaniak, DO

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154633386
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Forszpaniak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forszpaniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Forszpaniak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Forszpaniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Forszpaniak works at Brent R. Lovett, MD in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Forszpaniak’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Forszpaniak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forszpaniak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forszpaniak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forszpaniak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

