Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Goodman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Margaret Goodman, MD
Dr. Margaret Goodman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman's Office Locations
- 1 8551 W Lake Mead Blvd Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 255-8785
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my doctors for almost 20 years, and she listens to me and helps me in anyway she can! Wonderful people and staff!
About Dr. Margaret Goodman, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
