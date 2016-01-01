Overview of Dr. Margaret Green, MD

Dr. Margaret Green, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center, Harborview Medical Center, UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Green works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.