Dr. Margaret Green, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret Green, MD
Dr. Margaret Green, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center, Harborview Medical Center, UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Green's Office Locations
UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline325 9th Ave Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Travel Medicine Clinic at UW Medical Center - Northwest1550 N 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Margaret Green, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1558586156
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
