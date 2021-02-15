See All Ophthalmologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Margaret Gribble, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Margaret Gribble, MD

Dr. Margaret Gribble, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Gribble works at Eye Consultants Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Norcross, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gribble's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Consultants of Atlanta PC
    3225 Cumberland Blvd SE Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-2220
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Peachtree Corners
    5635 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 200, Norcross, GA 30092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 781-7530

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 15, 2021
    She listened and she is the only specialist to figure out what my problem is and address the problem . Been having this eye problem for 3 years, 5 doctors later... I have found the answer with Dr. Gribble (Wong)
    Sundra mooney — Feb 15, 2021
    About Dr. Margaret Gribble, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    • 1477723187
    Education & Certifications

    • Eye Consultants of Atlanta|University of Illinois at Chicago
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
