Dr. Margaret Griffith, MD

Occupational Medicine
1.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Margaret Griffith, MD

Dr. Margaret Griffith, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Griffith works at NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Queens Bayside Multispecialty in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Griffith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Queens Bayside Multispecialty
    44 02 Francis Lewis Blvd, Flushing, NY 11358 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 631-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Arthritis
Joint Injection
Musculoskeletal Disorders
Arthritis
Joint Injection
Musculoskeletal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Margaret Griffith, MD

    • Occupational Medicine
    • English
    • 1740584457
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of Utah Hospital
    • University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
    • University Of Texas Medical School
    • Public Health & General Preventive Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Griffith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griffith works at NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Queens Bayside Multispecialty in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Griffith’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

