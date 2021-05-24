Dr. Higgs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Higgs, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret Higgs, MD
Dr. Margaret Higgs, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL.

Dr. Higgs' Office Locations
- 1 147 2nd Ave S Ste 303, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 290-6170
Greenbrook Tms Clearwater LLC2963 Gulf To Bay Blvd Ste 250, Clearwater, FL 33759 Directions (855) 940-4867
- 3 2601 Cattlemen Rd Ste 504, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (855) 940-4867
- 4 3501 E Frontage Rd Ste 180, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (855) 940-4867
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews

Dr. Higgs is an exceptional physician. She truly cares about each patient and works closely with you to help with your personal needs. She takes the time to get to know you and evaluate your medications - what's working and what is not and will fine-tune your meds until you are feeling better. She genuinely cares about you. If you are having a tough time she is the doctor you want to call.
About Dr. Margaret Higgs, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higgs accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.


