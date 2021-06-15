Dr. Howe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Howe, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret Howe, MD
Dr. Margaret Howe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.
Dr. Howe's Office Locations
Kaiser Foundation Hospital4601 Dale Rd, Modesto, CA 95356 Directions (209) 735-3108
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Howe was so kind, empathetic and very patient OB-GYN we ever met. I delivered a baby and she took care of the C section surgical process. We are so lucky to have her as our OB-GYN. Thank you Dr. Howe. You are amazing!
About Dr. Margaret Howe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Howe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.