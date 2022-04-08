Dr. Margaret Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Jain, MD
Dr. Margaret Jain, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
The Doctors Clinic Physical Therapy2200 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
She was very personable. Put me at ease right away.
About Dr. Margaret Jain, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1730397019
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr Columbia U|Texas Scottish Rite Hospital For Children
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
