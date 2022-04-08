Overview of Dr. Margaret Jain, MD

Dr. Margaret Jain, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Jain works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.