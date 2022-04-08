See All Hand Surgeons in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Margaret Jain, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Margaret Jain, MD

Dr. Margaret Jain, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Jain works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Doctors Clinic Physical Therapy
    2200 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Paramount
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Margaret Jain, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1730397019
    Education & Certifications

    • St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr Columbia U|Texas Scottish Rite Hospital For Children
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

