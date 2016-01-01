Dr. Margaret Kasner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Kasner, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret Kasner, MD
Dr. Margaret Kasner, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kasner's Office Locations
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Margaret Kasner, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hematology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasner has seen patients for Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Acute Leukemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasner.
