Dr. Margaret Kelleher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelleher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Kelleher, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Kelleher, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Kelleher works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Dermtlgy/Skin Cncr Spec6110 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Directions (727) 821-3600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelleher?
I was early for my appointment and they accommodated me ! The staff was very helpful.
About Dr. Margaret Kelleher, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1841240462
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelleher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelleher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelleher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelleher works at
Dr. Kelleher has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelleher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
232 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelleher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelleher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelleher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelleher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.