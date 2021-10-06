Dr. Margaret Krieg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krieg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Krieg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Margaret Krieg, MD
Dr. Margaret Krieg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Krieg's Office Locations
Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Poulsbo19917 7th Ave NE Ste 210, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions
Franciscan Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Associates at St. Michael1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Kitsap Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine1225 Campbell Way Ste 201, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions
Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Bremerton2512 Wheaton Way Ste A, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Every part of the time with Dr. Kreig went extremely well.
About Dr. Margaret Krieg, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1891806865
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krieg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krieg accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krieg has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Emphysema and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krieg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Krieg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krieg.
