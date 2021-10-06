See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Poulsbo, WA
Dr. Margaret Krieg, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Poulsbo, WA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Margaret Krieg, MD

Dr. Margaret Krieg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Krieg works at Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Poulsbo in Poulsbo, WA with other offices in Silverdale, WA and Bremerton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Emphysema and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krieg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Poulsbo
    19917 7th Ave NE Ste 210, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Associates at St. Michael
    1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Kitsap Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
    1225 Campbell Way Ste 201, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Bremerton
    2512 Wheaton Way Ste A, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Emphysema
Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
Emphysema
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    Oct 06, 2021
    Every part of the time with Dr. Kreig went extremely well.
    — Oct 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Margaret Krieg, MD
    About Dr. Margaret Krieg, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1891806865
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

