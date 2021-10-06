Overview of Dr. Margaret Krieg, MD

Dr. Margaret Krieg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Krieg works at Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Poulsbo in Poulsbo, WA with other offices in Silverdale, WA and Bremerton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Emphysema and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.