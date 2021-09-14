Overview of Dr. Margaret Krueger, DO

Dr. Margaret Krueger, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Krueger works at Azalea City Physicians for Women in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.