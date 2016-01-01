Dr. Margaret Lafferty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafferty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Lafferty, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret Lafferty, MD
Dr. Margaret Lafferty, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Lafferty's Office Locations
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Margaret Lafferty, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1629334289
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lafferty accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
