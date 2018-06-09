Dr. Margaret Lally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Lally, MD is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Margaret Lally MD Laboratory1382 OLD FREEPORT RD, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 967-1192
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Lally is professional, focused, smart and punctual
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1104858166
- University Of Pittsburgh
- UPMC Mercy
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Dr. Lally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lally has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.