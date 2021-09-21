Dr. Margaret Landwermeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landwermeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Landwermeyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret Landwermeyer, MD
Dr. Margaret Landwermeyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dripping Springs, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Medical Branch
Dr. Landwermeyer's Office Locations
Hill Country OBGYN Associates13830 Sawyer Ranch Rd Ste 101, Dripping Springs, TX 78620 Directions (512) 894-9818
Hill Country OBGYN Associates9805 BRODIE LN, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (737) 276-4499Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hill Country OB/GYN Associates7900 FM 1826 Ste 203, Austin, TX 78737 Directions (512) 503-4907
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Landwermeyer is absolutely fabulous. Warm, caring, understanding, non-judgemental - just the way a GYN should be. There's no one better.
About Dr. Margaret Landwermeyer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1790758134
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Texas Medical Branch
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landwermeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landwermeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.