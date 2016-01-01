Overview of Dr. Margaret Lee, MD

Dr. Margaret Lee, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in White Plains, NY.



Dr. Lee works at ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway in White Plains, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease, Anemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.