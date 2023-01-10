Dr. Margaret Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret Lee, MD
Dr. Margaret Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group6363 San Felipe St Ste 150, Houston, TX 77057 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is a very nice person. Very pleasant. She wants to see "well woman" patients. If you aren't sick, she is helpful and can order routine lab work, urinalysis, scans. But if you are seriously ill, that is not her field. She will tell you to go to an emergency room! That can be dangerous.
About Dr. Margaret Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
