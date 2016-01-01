Dr. Margaret Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Lee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Campbell, CA. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Endocrine Medical Associates50 E Hamilton Ave Ste 280, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 538-1498
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Physicians Mutual
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Margaret Lee, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
