Dr. Margaret Lenci, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret Lenci, MD
Dr. Margaret Lenci, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Lenci's Office Locations
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We have used Dr. Lenci as our primary internist for over 30 years. She is the best! Extremely knowledgeable, professional, caring. She always takes time to listen to our concerns and explain. Thank you!
About Dr. Margaret Lenci, MD
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lenci accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lenci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lenci has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lenci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenci.
