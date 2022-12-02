Overview of Dr. Margaret Macgregor, MD

Dr. Margaret Macgregor, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New Jersey College of Medicine &amp; Dentistry|New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Macgregor works at Pinnacle Surgical Partners in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.