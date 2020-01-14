Overview

Dr. Margaret Mann, MD is a Dermatologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Mann works at UH Chagrin Highlands Health Center in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Hendersonville, TN, Brunswick, OH and Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Warts and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.