See All General Surgeons in Pompton Plains, NJ
Dr. Margaret Sacco, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Margaret Sacco, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (30)
Map Pin Small Pompton Plains, NJ
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Margaret Sacco, MD

Dr. Margaret Sacco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pompton Plains, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Sacco works at Atlantic Health Systems in Pompton Plains, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ and Montville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Sacco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chilton Medical Center
    97 W Parkway, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 835-0564
  2. 2
    Mac 1
    33 Overlook Rd Ste 207, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 598-6610
  3. 3
    Margaret Mary Sacco, M.D.
    350 Main Rd Ste 103, Montville, NJ 07045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 835-0564
  4. 4
    Atlantic Maternal-fetal Medicine - Overlook Medical Center
    11 Overlook Rd Ste LL102, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 598-6610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Tumor
Biopsy of Breast
Bowel Resection
Benign Tumor
Biopsy of Breast
Bowel Resection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bowel Resection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Needle Localization Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cyst Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Resection Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Breast Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Breast Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sacco?

    Sep 24, 2022
    Found her to be a caring knowledgeable . physician. Easy to talk to. I would highly recommend her.
    June — Sep 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Margaret Sacco, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Margaret Sacco, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sacco to family and friends

    Dr. Sacco's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sacco

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Margaret Sacco, MD.

    About Dr. Margaret Sacco, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831277144
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMDNJ New Jersey Meical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Residency
    Internship
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Sacco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sacco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sacco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sacco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sacco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Margaret Sacco, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.