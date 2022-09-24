Overview of Dr. Margaret Sacco, MD

Dr. Margaret Sacco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pompton Plains, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Sacco works at Atlantic Health Systems in Pompton Plains, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ and Montville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.