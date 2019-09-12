Dr. Margaret McGrath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret McGrath, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret McGrath, MD
Dr. Margaret McGrath, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Providence Hospital.
Women's Health Alliance of Mobile1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 400, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have had Dr McGrath as my doctor for 17 years. Absolutely love her. She will sit and listen to you and gives you sound advice. She cares about her patients.
About Dr. Margaret McGrath, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1598861502
Education & Certifications
- Women and Infants Hospital
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. McGrath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGrath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGrath has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGrath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrath.
