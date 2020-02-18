Dr. Margaret Mike, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Mike, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Heb
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been seeing Dr. Mike for over 2 years now and I can't say enough great things about her! She is understanding, thorough, and always goes the extra mile to make sure you find the best treatment. It's obvious that she loves her job and patients. Her office staff is always nice too!
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Latvian
- 1982689006
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Temple University Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
