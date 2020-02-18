See All Neurologists in Bedford, TX
Dr. Margaret Mike, MD

Neurology
3.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Margaret Mike, MD

Dr. Margaret Mike, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Mike works at Margaret E Mike MD in Bedford, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of USMD
Dr. Mike's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Margaret E Mike MD
    2116 Parkwood Dr Ste A, Bedford, TX 76021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 858-6300
  2. 2
    Margaret E Mike MD
    6020 W Parker Rd Ste 305, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 981-4736
  3. 3
    H Jane Chihal MD Phd PA
    4325 N Josey Ln Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Texas Health Heb
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Herpes Simplex Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Snoring
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 18, 2020
    I've been seeing Dr. Mike for over 2 years now and I can't say enough great things about her! She is understanding, thorough, and always goes the extra mile to make sure you find the best treatment. It's obvious that she loves her job and patients. Her office staff is always nice too!
    — Feb 18, 2020
    About Dr. Margaret Mike, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Latvian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982689006
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Mike, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mike has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mike has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mike on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mike. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mike.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

