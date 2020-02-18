Overview of Dr. Margaret Mike, MD

Dr. Margaret Mike, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Mike works at Margaret E Mike MD in Bedford, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.