Dr. Margaret Nachtigall, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Margaret Nachtigall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    30 E 60th St Rm 1901 Fl 19, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Joseph Hochman Physician PC
    251 E 33rd St Fl 5, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 683-0519

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Endometriosis
Infertility
Infertility Evaluation
Endometriosis
Infertility

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Margaret Nachtigall, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1023156627
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • NYU Med Ctr-NYU
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Margaret Nachtigall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nachtigall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nachtigall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nachtigall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nachtigall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nachtigall.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nachtigall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nachtigall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

