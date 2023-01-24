Dr. Margaret Newsam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newsam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Margaret Newsam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.
Bedford Stuyvesant Family Health Center Inc, 1456 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11216, (718) 636-4500
Brooklyn Plaza Medical Center Inc, 650 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, (718) 596-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Glad, that I choose Brooklyn Medical Plaza ,because I met truly caring doctor Mrs. Margaret Newsam. She is very attentive,knowlegable just an amazing person. Honestly,never met such a incredible doctor who cares about her patients,not a money.
Obstetrics & Gynecology
35 years of experience
English
Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Newsam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newsam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newsam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newsam has seen patients for Trichomoniasis, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newsam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Newsam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newsam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newsam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newsam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.