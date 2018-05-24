Dr. O'Connell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret O'Connell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Margaret O'Connell, MD
Dr. Margaret O'Connell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. O'Connell's Office Locations
St Peter's Family Health Center326 S PEARL ST, Albany, NY 12202 Directions (518) 449-0100
St Peter's Hospital Obgyn - Albany1240 New Scotland Rd, Slingerlands, NY 12159 Directions (518) 475-7000
Saint Peters Hospital315 S Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 525-1391
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
VERY EASY TO TALK TO COURTEOUS AND PLEASANT. really listens
About Dr. Margaret O'Connell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1912237355
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
