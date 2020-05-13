See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Wichita, KS
Dr. Margaret O'Hara, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3.9 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Margaret O'Hara, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. O'Hara works at Maternal-Fetal Associates of Kansas in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Preeclampsia and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maternal-Fetal Associates of Kansas
    551 N Hillside St Ste 330, Wichita, KS 67214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 491-8577
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
  • Wesley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
3D Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Advanced Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cerclage Chevron Icon
Childbirth Chevron Icon
Chorionic Villus Sampling Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Genetic Fetal Risks Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
HCG Diet Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Chevron Icon
Obstetric Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Transvaginal Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 13, 2020
    I have used Dr. O’Hara for two pregnancies and she is very compassionate and takes her time with every patient. I have always felt comfortable and like I was getting the best care. Dr. O’Hara keeps you very informed and explains things in terms every patient will understand.
    Jacque — May 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Margaret O'Hara, MD
    About Dr. Margaret O'Hara, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386639821
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center|Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine|Wesley Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret O'Hara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Hara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Hara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Hara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Hara works at Maternal-Fetal Associates of Kansas in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. O'Hara’s profile.

    Dr. O'Hara has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Preeclampsia and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Hara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Hara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Hara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Hara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Hara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

