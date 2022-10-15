Dr. Ontiveros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margaret Ontiveros, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Ontiveros, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Ontiveros works at
Locations
Rivercity Cardiovascular of San Antonio Pllc311 Camden St Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 281-9800
Methodist Physicians RiverCity CardioVascular - Barlite7390 Barlite Blvd Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 921-0000
Progressive Pulmonary Associates Pa.7003 S New Braunfels Ave Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78223 Directions (210) 281-9800
Alamo Neurology Consultants PA11212 State Highway 151 Ste 340, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 520-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Father in law was referred due to an irregular heart beat. Dr. Ontiveros was very polite and attentive to his medical history and questions.
About Dr. Margaret Ontiveros, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Ontiveros has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ontiveros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ontiveros speaks Spanish.
