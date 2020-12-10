Dr. Margaret Pain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Pain, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret Pain, MD
Dr. Margaret Pain, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Pain works at
Dr. Pain's Office Locations
-
1
Clinical Academic Building125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 658-2945
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pain?
Dr Pain is highly compassionate and extremely competent. Had surgery with her recently. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND her. Bedside manor and skills!!!!! What more can anyone ask for!
About Dr. Margaret Pain, MD
- Rheumatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1942576400
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pain using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pain works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.