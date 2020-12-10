Overview of Dr. Margaret Pain, MD

Dr. Margaret Pain, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Pain works at RWJMS Division of Rheumatology & Connective Tissue Research in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.