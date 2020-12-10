See All Rheumatologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Margaret Pain, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (2)
Map Pin Small New Brunswick, NJ
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Margaret Pain, MD

Dr. Margaret Pain, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Pain works at RWJMS Division of Rheumatology & Connective Tissue Research in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Academic Building
    125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 658-2945

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 10, 2020
    Dr Pain is highly compassionate and extremely competent. Had surgery with her recently. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND her. Bedside manor and skills!!!!! What more can anyone ask for!
    HIGHLY RECOMMEND — Dec 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Margaret Pain, MD
    About Dr. Margaret Pain, MD

    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942576400
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Pain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pain works at RWJMS Division of Rheumatology & Connective Tissue Research in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Pain’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

