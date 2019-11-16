See All Urologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Margaret Pearle, MD

Urology
4.5 (15)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Margaret Pearle, MD

Dr. Margaret Pearle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Pearle works at UT Southwestern - Urology Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Ureteral Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pearle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Campus Building 3
    2001 Inwood Rd Fl 4, Dallas, TX 75390 (214) 645-8765

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 15 ratings
    Nov 16, 2019
    She is absolutely great. He knowledge and communication level if fabulous
    Margie Royall — Nov 16, 2019
    About Dr. Margaret Pearle, MD

    Urology
    English
    1790744829
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Pearle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pearle works at UT Southwestern - Urology Clinic in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pearle’s profile.

    Dr. Pearle has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Ureteral Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

