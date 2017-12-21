See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wynnewood, PA
Dr. Margaret Peden, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Margaret Peden, MD

Dr. Margaret Peden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Peden works at McConnell & Associates in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Newtown Square, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Peden's Office Locations

    McConnell & Associates
    100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 158 Bldg E, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 649-2126
    Whcg of Pa-mcconnell Division
    4875 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 590-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Paoli Hospital
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 21, 2017
    Dr Peden cared for me through my first pregnancy and delivered my second child. She has great bed side manner and is very patient and kind. She is easily one of my favorite doctors at this practice.
    — Dec 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Margaret Peden, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295948750
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Peden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peden has seen patients for Pap Smear and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Peden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

