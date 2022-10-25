Overview of Dr. Margaret Perrin, MD

Dr. Margaret Perrin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Virginia Med Center and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Perrin works at Northern VA Neurologic Assoc in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.