Dr. Margaret Leslie Pfeiffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfeiffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Leslie Pfeiffer, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret Leslie Pfeiffer, MD
Dr. Margaret Leslie Pfeiffer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Pfeiffer works at
Dr. Pfeiffer's Office Locations
-
1
Key-Whitman Eye Center Dallas11442 N Central Expy Fl 1, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 220-3937
-
2
Key-Whitman Eye Center Rockwall2380 S Goliad St Ste 100, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 771-2020Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 1:00pm
-
3
Key-Whitman Eye Center Frisco11445 Dallas Pkwy Ste 240, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (214) 220-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pfeiffer?
Dr. Pfeifer is a very caring, professional. She put my husband at ease right away. He was very anxious for the cancer removal and surgical repair that followed. Her appointment times were punctual. The results of surgery are fantastic at just a week post surgery. I would highly recommend her for your ocular cosmetic surgery.
About Dr. Margaret Leslie Pfeiffer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679816862
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pfeiffer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pfeiffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pfeiffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pfeiffer works at
Dr. Pfeiffer speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfeiffer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfeiffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfeiffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfeiffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.