Overview of Dr. Margaret Leslie Pfeiffer, MD

Dr. Margaret Leslie Pfeiffer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Pfeiffer works at Key-Whitman Eye Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX and Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.