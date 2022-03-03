Dr. Margaret Porembski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porembski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Porembski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Margaret Porembski, MD
Dr. Margaret Porembski, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with University Of Oklahoma/Baptist Hospital
Dr. Porembski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Porembski's Office Locations
-
1
Oklahoma City3366 NW Expressway Ste 700, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 945-4888
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Porembski?
Outstanding care from this wonderful physician. Required several follow up visits to reach treatment conclusion which yielded excellent results. Great staff. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Margaret Porembski, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1760403281
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma/Baptist Hospital
- Drexel University/Hahneman Hospital
- Loyola University Med Center Maywood Il
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porembski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porembski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porembski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porembski works at
Dr. Porembski has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porembski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Porembski speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Porembski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porembski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porembski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porembski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.