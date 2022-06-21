Overview of Dr. Margaret Poulos, MD

Dr. Margaret Poulos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Poulos works at Ramirez & Poulos MD PA in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chalazion, Stye and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.