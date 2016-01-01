Dr. Margaret Provenza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Provenza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Provenza, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret Provenza, MD
Dr. Margaret Provenza, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Provenza works at
Dr. Provenza's Office Locations
-
1
Brookside Specialty Center1253 N ALPINE RD, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (779) 696-9201Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Provenza?
About Dr. Margaret Provenza, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1457378283
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Provenza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Provenza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Provenza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Provenza works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Provenza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Provenza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Provenza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Provenza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.