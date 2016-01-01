Overview of Dr. Margaret Provenza, MD

Dr. Margaret Provenza, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Provenza works at Swedish Amrcn Mdcl Grp Brksd S in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.