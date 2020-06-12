Dr. Margaret Quate-Operacz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quate-Operacz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Quate-Operacz, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret Quate-Operacz, MD
Dr. Margaret Quate-Operacz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Vitamin D Deficiency and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quate-Operacz's Office Locations
- 1 515 Park Pl Ste 200, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 607-4724
Kidney Care of Michiana LLC515 Park Place Cir Ste 200, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 607-4724
Mishawaka Dialysis1420 Trinity Pl, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 231-7204
Irish Dialysis4350 S Ironwood Dr, South Bend, IN 46614 Directions (574) 299-4529
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peggy Quate and her partner Dr. Leslie Schmitz are ROCK STARS!!! I have known them, and had worked with them, for many years. I am now a patient of theirs. Their kindness, intelligence and compassion are OUTSTANDING!! Would surely give them a FIVE STAR rating!!!! ??
About Dr. Margaret Quate-Operacz, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1093895450
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quate-Operacz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quate-Operacz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quate-Operacz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quate-Operacz has seen patients for Proteinuria, Vitamin D Deficiency and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quate-Operacz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Quate-Operacz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quate-Operacz.
