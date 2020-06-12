Overview of Dr. Margaret Quate-Operacz, MD

Dr. Margaret Quate-Operacz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Vitamin D Deficiency and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.