Overview

Dr. Margaret Reitmeyer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Reitmeyer works at Christus Mother Frances Hospital-- in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Female Infertility and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.