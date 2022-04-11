Dr. Margaret Rempe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rempe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Rempe, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret Rempe, MD
Dr. Margaret Rempe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Rempe works at
Dr. Rempe's Office Locations
-
1
BJC Medical Group Healthcare Group for Women3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 600D, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 991-4644
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rempe?
Dr. Rempe is amazing. She is caring, compassionate and will follow up and call you personally to check on you if you encounter any problems. I would highly recommend her. She has now cared for me through 2 pregnancies and safely delivered both my babies.
About Dr. Margaret Rempe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891721155
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rempe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rempe accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rempe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rempe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rempe works at
Dr. Rempe has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rempe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rempe speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Rempe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rempe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rempe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rempe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.