Overview of Dr. Margaret Rempe, MD

Dr. Margaret Rempe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Rempe works at BJC Medical Group Healthcare Group for Women in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.