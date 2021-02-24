Dr. Margaret Riesenberg-Karges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riesenberg-Karges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Riesenberg-Karges, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret Riesenberg-Karges, MD
Dr. Margaret Riesenberg-Karges, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Dr. Riesenberg-Karges' Office Locations
General Surgery Oro Valley1850 E Innovation Park Dr, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 797-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Karges for presurgery consult, surgery, and 2 post surgery follow up visits. She was very professional and easy to talk with. She explained the procedure and always asked if I had any questions. The surgery was a complete success with no problems. I would highly recommend Dr. Karges as a surgeon.
About Dr. Margaret Riesenberg-Karges, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bassett Hospital
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
