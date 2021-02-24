See All General Surgeons in Oro Valley, AZ
Dr. Margaret Riesenberg-Karges, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (16)
Map Pin Small Oro Valley, AZ
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Margaret Riesenberg-Karges, MD

Dr. Margaret Riesenberg-Karges, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.

Dr. Riesenberg-Karges works at Oro Valley Hospital in Oro Valley, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Riesenberg-Karges' Office Locations

    General Surgery Oro Valley
    1850 E Innovation Park Dr, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 797-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Oro Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Feb 24, 2021
    I saw Dr. Karges for presurgery consult, surgery, and 2 post surgery follow up visits. She was very professional and easy to talk with. She explained the procedure and always asked if I had any questions. The surgery was a complete success with no problems. I would highly recommend Dr. Karges as a surgeon.
    THOMAS J ENNEN — Feb 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Margaret Riesenberg-Karges, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235371725
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bassett Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Louis University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Riesenberg-Karges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riesenberg-Karges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Riesenberg-Karges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Riesenberg-Karges works at Oro Valley Hospital in Oro Valley, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Riesenberg-Karges’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Riesenberg-Karges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riesenberg-Karges.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riesenberg-Karges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riesenberg-Karges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

