Dr. Margaret Rinker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Rinker, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.
Dr. Rinker works at
Locations
-
1
Palm Harbor Dermatology310 S Macdill Ave Ste 201, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 324-6630
-
2
Henry E Wiley III MD PA1425 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 253-2635
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always kind, efficient, thorough & informative.
About Dr. Margaret Rinker, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1609840487
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Fla
- Med Col Of Georgia|Med College Of Georgia
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
