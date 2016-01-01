See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Columbia, SC
Dr. Margaret Rukstalis, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Columbia, SC
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Margaret Rukstalis, MD

Dr. Margaret Rukstalis, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.

Dr. Rukstalis works at Prisma Health in Columbia, SC with other offices in Roanoke, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rukstalis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Health-USC Psychiatry - Behavioral Care
    720 Gracern Rd Ste 120, Columbia, SC 29210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 296-8765
  2. 2
    213 S Jefferson St Ste 1006, Roanoke, VA 24011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 296-8765

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Margaret Rukstalis, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649629619
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

