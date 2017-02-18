Dr. Margaret Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Bailey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Bailey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Bailey works at
Locations
Associated Gastroenterologists of CNY, PC5100 W Taft Rd Ste 3C, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 452-2214
Associated Gastroenterologists of Central New York PC260 Township Blvd Ste 20, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 708-0190
- 3 4217 Medical Center Dr Ste 217, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 329-7300
Associated Gastroenterologists of Central New York4939 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste 209, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 218-0085
Hospital Affiliations
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Satterlee is warm and caring, she goes above and beyond to help with complex chronic issues. Extremely knowledgeable, and thorough. I would not go to anyone else.
About Dr. Margaret Bailey, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1518946433
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.