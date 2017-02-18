Overview

Dr. Margaret Bailey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Bailey works at Associated Gastroenterologists of CNY, PC in Liverpool, NY with other offices in Camillus, NY, Fayetteville, NY and East Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.