Dr. Margaret Sawyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret Sawyer, MD
Dr. Margaret Sawyer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.
Dr. Sawyer works at
Dr. Sawyer's Office Locations
General Surgical Associates Inc.618 Pleasantville Rd Ste 301, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 687-5437
Fairfield Medical Center401 N Ewing St, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 687-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She performed my cancer surgery and I couldn't asked for a more copetent doctor. I still see her 2 to 3 times a year and she continues to be attentive And most helpful with my medical situation. I would recommend her to those looking for an excellent surgeon with a quiet manner. Thank you Dr Sawyer
About Dr. Margaret Sawyer, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1972722494
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.