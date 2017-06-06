Overview of Dr. Margaret Sawyer, MD

Dr. Margaret Sawyer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.



Dr. Sawyer works at General Surgical Associates in Lancaster, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.