Overview of Dr. Margaret Schlatter, MD

Dr. Margaret Schlatter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health St. Helena and Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Schlatter works at Providence Medical Group Napa in Napa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Insomnia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.