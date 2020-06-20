See All Allergists & Immunologists in Midlothian, VA
Dr. Margaret Sigman, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Margaret Sigman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Sigman works at Advanced Allegy & Asthma in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Allegy & Asthma
    5924 Harbour Park Dr, Midlothian, VA 23112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6499
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:45pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital

Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 20, 2020
    She is a wonderful doctor she’s very efficient and a wonderful caring person she did allergy testing on me and is following me for IGA levels. I trust her and I’m bringing my baby phoebe to see her too since we were told to find a allergy doctor for her.
    Chelsea Kendzia — Jun 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Margaret Sigman, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447461108
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Sigman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sigman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sigman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sigman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sigman works at Advanced Allegy & Asthma in Midlothian, VA. View the full address on Dr. Sigman’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sigman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sigman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sigman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sigman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

